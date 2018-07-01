2 children taken to hospital after separate collisions in Mississauga

A four-year-old boy is in critical but stable condition and a seven-year-old has suffered serious injuries after being struck in two separate collisions in Mississauga Sunday evening.

Peel police say the four-year-old was struck in the area of Goreway Drive between Etude and Morning Star drives around 9:15 p.m. The child was taken to Sick Kids Hospital in Toronto.

Police say a woman who is the child's mother was also struck and taken to hospital.

The driver remained on scene of the collision.

Police have closed north and southbound lanes in the area for an investigation.

7-year-old struck in separate incident

The seven-year-old was struck in a separate incident in the area of Eglinton Avenue and Ninth Line before 7 p.m.

The child was taken to a Toronto trauma centre with serious injuries. The driver in the collision remained on scene.