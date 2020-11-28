2 children taken to hospital with serious injuries following 3-vehicle collision in Ajax

Two children have been transported to hospital after suffering serious injuries in a three-vehicle collision on Highway 401 in Ajax Friday evening.

Ontario Provincial Police spokesperson Dan Hunter said a call about the crash came in around 5:30 p.m.

The OPP confirmed a boy and girl, both under the age of six, were taken to SickKids.

A woman was also taken to a local hospital suffering a hip injury.

Police said the crash was a "rear-end" collision and that it is under investigation.

Officers are asking any witnesses or drivers with dashcam footage to contact them.