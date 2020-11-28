2 children taken to hospital with serious injuries following 3-vehicle collision in Ajax
Woman taken to hospital with hip injuries, police say
Two children have been transported to hospital after suffering serious injuries in a three-vehicle collision on Highway 401 in Ajax Friday evening.
Ontario Provincial Police spokesperson Dan Hunter said a call about the crash came in around 5:30 p.m.
The OPP confirmed a boy and girl, both under the age of six, were taken to SickKids.
A woman was also taken to a local hospital suffering a hip injury.
Police said the crash was a "rear-end" collision and that it is under investigation.
Officers are asking any witnesses or drivers with dashcam footage to contact them.
Whitby OPP are investigating a 3 vehicle MVC on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Hwy401?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Hwy401</a> EB at Westney Rd. Multiple injuries, including two young children, heading to Sick Kids for treatment. Officers are looking for witnesses or dashcam footage. Please contact Whitby OPP at 905-668-3388. ^dh <a href="https://t.co/NCChgMuXv4">pic.twitter.com/NCChgMuXv4</a>—@OPP_HSD
