2 injured in a 2-alarm fire near Bathurst and St. Clair
Two people are injured after a 2-alarm fire in the Bathurst Street and St. Clair Avenue West area, police said.

It happened at 8:45 p.m. Wednesday in a low-rise building

CBC News ·
A two-alarm fire broke out in a low-rise building near Vaughan Road and Arlington Avenue Wednesday evening. (CBC News)

Two people were injured in a two-alarm fire in the Bathurst Street and St. Clair Avenue West area, paramedics say.

Emergency crews were called to a low-rise building near Vaughan Road and Arlington Avenue at 8:45 p.m. on Wednesday. 

Paramedics assessed two victims, both of whom are conscious and breathing.

Arlington Avenue and Vaughan Road are still closed to traffic, although the fire is out, police say.

