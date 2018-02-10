New
2 injured in a 2-alarm fire near Bathurst and St. Clair
Two people are injured after a 2-alarm fire in the Bathurst Street and St. Clair Avenue West area, police said.
It happened at 8:45 p.m. Wednesday in a low-rise building
Two people were injured in a two-alarm fire in the Bathurst Street and St. Clair Avenue West area, paramedics say.
Emergency crews were called to a low-rise building near Vaughan Road and Arlington Avenue at 8:45 p.m. on Wednesday.
Paramedics assessed two victims, both of whom are conscious and breathing.
Arlington Avenue and Vaughan Road are still closed to traffic, although the fire is out, police say.