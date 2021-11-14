Skip to Main Content
2 hurt in church parking lot stabbing

Two men were injured early Sunday morning in a stabbing in a church parking lot, say police.

Suspects fled before officers arrived, say police

Officers were called to Mason Road and Eglinton Avenue East in Scarborough around 3:45 a.m. on Sunday. (Charles Contant/Radio-Canada)

Officers were called to Mason Road and Eglinton Avenue East in Scarborough around 3:45 a.m. on Sunday.

Police say the two men were assaulted prior to being stabbed. Both were taken to the hospital in stable condition. 

Police say the suspects fled before they arrived. 

