2 hurt in church parking lot stabbing
Two men were injured early Sunday morning in a stabbing in a church parking lot, say police.
Suspects fled before officers arrived, say police
Officers were called to Mason Road and Eglinton Avenue East in Scarborough around 3:45 a.m. on Sunday.
Police say the two men were assaulted prior to being stabbed. Both were taken to the hospital in stable condition.
Police say the suspects fled before they arrived.