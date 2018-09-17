2 female cyclists struck in separate collisions

Two female cyclists are in hospital after two separate collisions Monday.

Toronto paramedics told CBC Toronto an 18-year-old female cyclist was struck by a truck at Keele Street and Steeles Avenue West around 10 a.m. Monday morning. The woman was transported to a trauma centre with life threatening injuries.

The intersection has re-opened after being closed for almost six hours for the police investigation.

Downtown cyclist struck

Another female cyclist was struck by a coach bus around noon according to Toronto Police at Bay Street and Wellington Street West.

The woman was transported to a hospital before police arrived. Toronto Police spokesperson Cst. Allyson Douglas-Cook says the female cyclist has non-life threatening injuries.

The intersection of Bay and Wellington has also reopened after being closed for the police investigation.