2 female cyclists struck in separate collisions

A female cyclist in North York has life threatening injuries, while another female cyclist struck downtown has non-life threatening injuries.

Both intersections have reopened after police investigations

Toronto Police are investigating two cyclists struck Monday. (CBC)

Two female cyclists are in hospital after two separate collisions Monday. 

Toronto paramedics told CBC Toronto an 18-year-old female cyclist was struck by a truck at Keele Street and Steeles Avenue West around 10 a.m. Monday morning. The woman was transported to a trauma centre with life threatening injuries. 

The intersection has re-opened after being closed for almost six hours for the police investigation. 

Downtown cyclist struck

Another female cyclist was struck by a coach bus around noon according to Toronto Police at Bay Street and Wellington Street West.

The woman was transported to a hospital before police arrived. Toronto Police spokesperson Cst. Allyson Douglas-Cook says the female cyclist has non-life threatening injuries. 

The intersection of Bay and Wellington has also reopened after being closed for the police investigation.

