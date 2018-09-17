2 female cyclists struck in separate collision
Both intersections remain closed as police investigate
Two female cyclists are in hospital after two separate collisions Monday.
Toronto EMS tell CBC Toronto an 18 year old female cyclist was struck by a truck at Keele Street and Steeles Avenue West around 10:00 Monday morning. The woman was transported to a trauma centre with life threatening injuries.
Toronto Police say the intersection will remain closed for an extended period of time.
Downtown cyclist struck
Another female cyclist was struck by a coach bus around noon according to Toronto Police at Bay Street and Wellington Street West.
The woman was transported to a hospital before police arrived. Toronto Police spokesperson Cst. Allyson Douglas-Cook says the female cyclist has non-life threatening injuries.
The intersection of Bay and Wellington is closed as police investigate.