2 employees at 2 city-run mass vaccination clinics test positive for COVID-19

Two employees working at two different city-operated mass immunization clinics have tested positive for COVID-19.

In a news release issued by Toronto Public Health (TPH) Friday, the city said one of the employees worked at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre clinic between April 2 and 5. The other staff member was on-site at the Scarborough Town Centre clinic from March 31 to April 2.

"The risk to the general public who attended the clinics is extremely low," the news release reads.

The employees and those who may have come into contact with them were all wearing appropriate personal protective equipment and maintained physical distancing, TPH said.

Measures to ensure the safety of clinic staff and those with appointments for vaccination have been taken, the city says.

"As a precaution, anyone who was at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre clinic between April 2 and 5 or the Scarborough Town Centre between March 31 and April 2 should monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms for 14 days after their visit," TPH advised.

Any staff who may have come into contact with the individuals who tested positive have been informed and are following public health direction.

TPH says the clinics have been cleaned and sanitized and are carefully following safety measures.

All clinic operations are continuing and those with confirmed appointments should still attend at their scheduled time, the health unit says.