2 dead in Peel Region following car crashes in Brampton, Mississauga

Two people are dead following separate car crashes in Peel Region last night.

Police were called to Derry Road and 9th Line in Mississauga shortly after 10:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Police say a man died on scene, while two others were rushed to hospital.

The second crash happened near Creditview Road and Wanless Drive in Brampton, according to Peel Regional Police.

Police say they were called to the scene around 12:45 a.m. on Sunday.

One person was ejected from the vehicle, according to paramedics. He later died in hospital.

Four other people were taken to hospital, they say, including one child, who was taken to SickKids. All four are currently in stable condition.