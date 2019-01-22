Skip to Main Content
2 dead in Collingwood, OPP investigating
Provincial police say they are investigating the deaths of two people in Collingwood, Ont.

Deaths occurred in residential area shortly after 1 a.m. Tuesday, police not releasing more information

The Canadian Press ·
Investigators say the deaths occurred in a residential area shortly after 1 a.m. Tuesday. (David Donnelly/CBC)

Investigators say the deaths occurred in a residential area shortly after 1 a.m. Tuesday.

Police have released no other details, citing the ongoing investigation.

They are asking anyone with information to contact police.

