2 dead following head-on collision in Schomberg: OPP

A man in his 20s and a woman in her 60s have died following a head-on collision in Schomberg, Ont., Thursday evening, Ontario Provincial Police say.

Const. Tracey Lacarte said a vehicle was travelling westbound and a pick-up truck was travelling eastbound when they collided on Hwy. 9, between the 11th and 12th Concession.

The man, who was travelling alone, was pronounced dead on scene, Lacarte said.

Two women travelling in the pick-up truck were taken to Newmarket Hospital, where the driver was later pronounced dead.

The other woman, also in her 60s, is in life-threatening condition, and will possibly be transported to Sunnybrook Hospital, Lacarte added.

Police are waiting for the coroner to attend the scene, and a technical investigation unit is also involved.