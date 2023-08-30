2 dead in Caledon, Ont. crash, police say

Two people are dead after a vehicle crash near Caledon, Ont., police say.

Emergency crews responded to a collision on Airport Road near Charleston Sideroad shortly after 4 p.m., Ontario Provincial Police said on X, formerly known as Twitter, Wednesday.

"Both drivers and sole occupants have been pronounced deceased at the scene," police said.

Airport Road was closed from Charleston Sideroad to Highway 9 for the investigation.

No further details were provided about the victims or the cause of the crash.