2 dead after vehicle crashes into tree in Markham, police say

Two people are dead after a single-vehicle crash into a tree in Markham Thursday evening.

Driver dead at scene; passenger was pronounced dead in hospital

CBC News ·
York Regional Police were called to the scene in the area of Warden Avenue north of 19th Avenue just after 5:30 p.m.  (CBC News)

York Regional Police were called to the scene in the area of Warden Avenue north of 19th Avenue just after 5:30 p.m. 

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The passenger was taken to hospital where he died.

A portion of Warden Avenue is closed for the investigation.

It's not known yet what led to the crash.

 

 

