2 dead after being ejected from a car during collision in Scarborough

Two people have died and a third is in serious condition after a car flipped during a vehicle collision in Scarborough Sunday evening, Toronto police say.

According to Const. David Hopkinson, the crash happened in the area of Markham Road and Progress Avenue around 6:30 p.m.

Hopkinson said two people, one of whom is a man, were ejected from a car and "found lying in the roadway." Both victims were unresponsive, he added.

Both victims were rushed to hospital, where they later died.

A third victim, also a man, was taken to hospital in serious condition, according Toronto Paramedics spokesperson Steve Henderson.

Police say one driver was arrested in connection to the incident.

The suspect was driving over the legal blood-alcohol limit, which is 80 milligrams of alcohol per 100 millilitres of blood, Hopkinson added.