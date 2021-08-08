2 dead, 2 hurt after shooting in downtown Toronto Sunday morning
Spadina Avenue and Oxford Street scene remains ‘very active,’ police say
Two people are dead and two more in hospital following a shooting at Spadina Avenue and Oxford Street in downtown Toronto, police say.
The scene remains "very active," Toronto Police Service spokesman Alex Li shared on Twitter on Sunday morning.
The police first announced it was investigating the shooting shortly after 8 a.m. on Sunday.
The investigation is ongoing, and police are asking anyone with information to call 416-808-2222 or to call CrimeStoppers at 222-TIPS.
<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BREAKING?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BREAKING</a> - I have arrived on scene. Currently getting updates from the Duty Inspector and investigators o/s. This is a very active scene that has been secured & locked down by police. I will provide an update to media shortly. <a href="https://twitter.com/TPSOperations?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TPSOperations</a> <a href="https://t.co/yTxeLoLfFQ">pic.twitter.com/yTxeLoLfFQ</a>—@CopWhoLovesCars