Toronto

2 children in critical condition after single vehicle crash in Vaughan, teen driver arrested

Two young children are in critical condition following a single-vehicle crash in Vaughan on Sunday. 

Male neighbour was also struck, transported to hospital with minor injuries

CBC News ·
Officers say a vehicle went off the road and struck three people, including two children aged four and 11. (Greg Ross/CBC)

York Regional Police said they were called to Athabasca Drive, near Dufferin Street and Teston Road. 

Officers said a vehicle went off the road and struck three people, including two children aged four and 11. A male neighbour was also transported to hospital with minor injuries. 

Police said the driver, a teenage boy, has been arrested. 

Investigators are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

 

