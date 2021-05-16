2 children in critical condition after single vehicle crash in Vaughan, teen driver arrested

Two young children are in critical condition following a single-vehicle crash in Vaughan on Sunday.

York Regional Police said they were called to Athabasca Drive, near Dufferin Street and Teston Road.

Officers said a vehicle went off the road and struck three people, including two children aged four and 11. A male neighbour was also transported to hospital with minor injuries.

Police said the driver, a teenage boy, has been arrested.

Investigators are appealing for witnesses to come forward.