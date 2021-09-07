2 cases of COVID-19 linked to youth basketball tournament in Vaughan

York Region Public Health says two cases of COVID-19 have been linked to the Canadian Youth Basketball League Middle School Boys Tournament in Vaughan, Ont.

The tournament was held at the Vaughan Sportsplex at 8301 Keele St. from Aug. 28 to 29.

The public health unit said Monday that anyone who attended the tournament should get tested even if they have no symptoms or are fully vaccinated.

"If you attended this tournament, you may have been exposed to COVID-19 and may be at risk of transmitting it to others," York Region Public Health said in a statement.

The public health unit said a "large number of participants and spectators" attended.

It is collecting information on attendees, but "many in attendance at this event provided incorrect names, phone numbers and email addresses," the public health unit said.

York Region Public Health also recommended that anyone experiencing COVID-19 symptoms self-isolate, and that all residents get vaccinated as soon as possible.