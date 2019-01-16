2 believed stabbed during group fight near Scarborough high school

Two people were stabbed during what police believe was a group fight at a high school in Scarborough.

Officers were called to David and Mary Thomson Collegiate Institute around noon Wednesday for reports of a fight. Some of those involved had various types weapons, including at least one person with a knife, Toronto police said.

Paramedics were also called to the area for an alleged assault.

When emergency crews arrived at the school, the scene had cleared completely.

Police said that further investigation found that two people had gone to hospital with non-life threatening stab wounds. The injuries are believed to be related to the earlier reported fight.

The high school was locked down as police searched for suspects and any other potential victims.