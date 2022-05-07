2 arrested in connection with 2019 double homicide in Mississauga

A man and a woman from Dundalk were arrested on Thursday and charged with several criminal offences in relation to the death of two men after they were stabbed in Mississauga more than two years ago.

In December 2019, police found 44-year-old Maxwell Charles of Mississauga and 29-year-old Jamal Holder suffering from apparent stab wounds, outside a residence near Glen Erin Drive and TheCollegeway.

They both died from their injuries.

On Thursday, a 22-year-old man was arrested and charged with two counts of second-degree murder.

A 45-year-old woman was also arrested and charged with two counts of accessory to murder after the fact.