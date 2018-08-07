Crews battle 2-alarm fire at Etobicoke auto wrecking yard after reports of explosion

Toronto police say they are on the scene of a two-alarm fire at an auto-wrecking yard in Etobicoke.

Police say that an explosion was heard in the area of North Queen Street and Atomic Avenue Tuesday afternoon where a number of cars are reportedly on fire.

The area was subsequently evacuated and no injuries have been reported.

Fire crews and paramedics are also on scene.

Police say North Queen Street between The East Mall and Shorncliffe Road and the southbound lanes on Shorncliffe Road at Dundas Street are closed as a result of the fire.