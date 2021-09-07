19-year-old woman rushed to hospital after being shot in the head in Brampton

A 19-year-old woman has been rushed to hospital after being shot in the head in Brampton on Monday, police say.

Peel police said they were called to the Ardglen Drive and Wilton Drive area for a report of a shooting at around 3:10 p.m.

On arrival, officers found a 19-year-old woman with a serious gunshot wound to the head, police said.

Paramedics said the victim was transported to a Toronto trauma centre with serious injuries.

Her condition was listed as life-threatening as of Monday evening.

More to come.



