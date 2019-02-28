18-year-old charged with murder in death of Oshawa man

An 18-year-old man was charged with second-degree murder after another man was found dead "with obvious signs of trauma" at a home in Oshawa.

The accused, who is from Whitby, is currently being held by Durham Regional Police as he awaits a bail hearing.

"Investigators do not believe this was a random act," police said in a news release issued Thursday afternoon.

Officers were initially called to an address on Langford Street around 7 p.m. Wednesday, and found a 21-year-old man suffering from severe injuries.

The victim, Ahmed Buttu, was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics. A post-mortem will be scheduled to determine what ultimately caused his death.

Officers were on scene throughout the morning canvassing the neighbourhood and looking for any video from the area.

Buttu's death marks Durham Region's second homicide of 2019.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers.