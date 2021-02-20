18 people test positive for COVID-19 at CAMH

Eighteen people at the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health's (CAMH) Queen Street location have tested positive for COVID-19.

CAMH reported the outbreak in a public statement released Saturday afternoon.

Per the statement, 14 patients have tested positive while four staff members have tested positive.

"We remain vigilant about policies and procedures to keep staff and patients safe and we continue to work with our partners at Toronto Public Health on reporting, surveillance and infection control," says the statement, which promises further updates "when there are changes to report."