17-year-old facing charges in Oakville 'targeted' fatal shooting

A 17-year-old male has been arrested and is facing numerous charges in connection with what police called a "targeted" fatal shooting of a 19-year-old in Oakville last month.

On July 13, emergency crews were called to the area of Rebecca Street and Dorval Drive for reports of a shooting around 11:15 p.m. The male victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

He was identified as Keegan Parkinson, 19.

At the time, Halton police said there were two suspects in connection with the case, but could not provide descriptions. They also said the shooting "appears to have been a targeted attack."

On Friday, police said that a 17-year-old male from Oakville was arrested and charged Thursday in connection with Parkinson's death. The accused and victim were known to each other, police said in a news release.

The 17-year-old is charged with:

Criminal negligence causing death by use of firearm.

Obstructing justice.

Careless use of a firearm.

Possession of a prohibited firearm with ammunition.

Unauthorized possession of a firearm.

Pointing a firearm.

The accused will appear in court in Milton on Sept. 20.

Anyone with information about Parkinson's death is asked to contact the Halton police tip line at 905-825-4776 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.