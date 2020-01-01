17-year-old dead after New Year's Eve shooting in Brampton
Police were called just before midnight for the sounds of gunshots
A teenage boy is dead after a shooting on a residential street in Brampton just minutes before midnight on New Year's Eve.
Police were called at 11:57 p.m. for sounds of gunshots in the area of Alderbury Crescent and Autumn Boulevard.
When officers arrived they found the teen with serious injuries. He died on scene a short time later.
He has been identified as 17-year-old Jordan Henry of Brampton.
Suspects were seen fleeing the area, according to Peel Police Duty Insp. Mark Dapat.
"We don't have any information that suggests there's further risk to the public's safety beyond what has occurred," Dapat said.
Several people were in the area at the time of the shooting, said Const. Akhil Mooken on Wednesday morning.
"We are urging them to come forward," Mooken said.
Peel Police's homicide unit has taken over the investigation.
SHOOTING<br>- area of Alderbury Cr / Autumn Bv<br>- heavy police presence in the area<br>- victim being taken to hospital<br>- Duty Inspector will be heading to the scene<br>- 19-0475797.21—@PeelPolice