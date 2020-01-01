17-year-old dead after New Year's Eve shooting in Brampton

A teenage boy is dead after a shooting on a residential street in Brampton just minutes before midnight on New Year's Eve.

Police were called at 11:57 p.m. for sounds of gunshots in the area of Alderbury Crescent and Autumn Boulevard.

When officers arrived they found the teen with serious injuries. He died on scene a short time later.

He has been identified as 17-year-old Jordan Henry of Brampton.

Suspects were seen fleeing the area, according to Peel Police Duty Insp. Mark Dapat.

Police were called to this residential area in Brampton just before midnight on Tuesday. When they arrived they found a male suffering from gunshot wounds. He died at the scene. (Jeremy Cohn/CBC)

"We don't have any information that suggests there's further risk to the public's safety beyond what has occurred," Dapat said.

Several people were in the area at the time of the shooting, said Const. Akhil Mooken on Wednesday morning.

"We are urging them to come forward," Mooken said.

Peel Police's homicide unit has taken over the investigation.