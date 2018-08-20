Skip to Main Content
15-year-old boy killed in weekend stabbing

15-year-old boy killed in weekend stabbing

Jack Meldrum, a 15-year-old boy from Mississauga, died after a stabbing Saturday night. Another 15-year-old boy has been arrested and charged with second degree murder.

Another teen has been charged with 2nd-degree murder, police said

CBC News ·
Jack Meldrum, 15, was pronounced dead in hospital after a stabbing Saturday night. (Toronto Police Service)

A 15-year-old boy from Mississauga has died after a stabbing last weekend, police said, and another 15-year-old male has been charged with second degree murder.

Toronto police identified the boy who died as Jack Meldrum.

Police said they responded to a call for a stabbing Saturday at 9:43 p.m. by 235 Sherway Gardens Road, near the CF Sherway Gardens mall in Etobicoke.

The officers found one man and two boys "suffering from trauma." They were all taken to hospital.

Meldrum was suffering from a life-threatening stab wound, police said, and was later pronounced dead in hospital.

On Monday, police arrested a 15-year-old boy and charged him with second degree murder.

He is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday morning.

Police are asking anyone who may have seen Meldrum or have information about his whereabouts on Saturday to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us