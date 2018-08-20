15-year-old boy killed in weekend stabbing

A 15-year-old boy from Mississauga has died after a stabbing last weekend, police said, and another 15-year-old male has been charged with second degree murder.

Toronto police identified the boy who died as Jack Meldrum.

Police said they responded to a call for a stabbing Saturday at 9:43 p.m. by 235 Sherway Gardens Road, near the CF Sherway Gardens mall in Etobicoke.

The officers found one man and two boys "suffering from trauma." They were all taken to hospital.

Meldrum was suffering from a life-threatening stab wound, police said, and was later pronounced dead in hospital.

On Monday, police arrested a 15-year-old boy and charged him with second degree murder.

He is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday morning.

Police are asking anyone who may have seen Meldrum or have information about his whereabouts on Saturday to contact police or Crime Stoppers.