15-year-old boy dead after Regent Park shooting

A 15-year-old boy is dead following a shooting in Regent Park Tuesday afternoon.

He was found inside the apartment building at 230 Sackville St., said Toronto Police.

Police were called to an apartment building near Dundas Street East around 4:21 p.m., Gary Long, a spokesperson for Toronto police, told CBC Toronto.

Paramedics worked on the victim but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Homicide investigators are working on the case. Police say they have no suspect information at this time.