At 14, he can't vote but he can join a campaign. He thinks more of his peers should too

There are few things Jaden Braves loves more than door-knocking and talking to people in his community about political issues. But he won't be casting a ballot in Toronto's June 26 byelection.

Braves,14, says he is spending at least 10 hours a week volunteering on candidate Josh Matlow's mayoral campaign.

The Western Technical-Commercial School student is on a mission to prove young people can and should be given more opportunities to engage in politics.

"You have a voice. You have potential and you have more power than you realize," he told CBC Toronto, saying he tells his peers the same thing.

Braves, who says he was 10 when he wandered into a Green Party meeting in his St. Paul's riding, says this year is his first time being involved in municipal politics.

Braves says he was 10 when he first showed up to a political meeting eager to be involved. Even though he still isn't old enough to vote, he says he loves talking to people in his community about politics (Submitted by Jaden Braves)

He says he doesn't encounter many people as young as he is involved in campaigns, but the more he talks about the issues, the more he realizes how young people are among the groups most affected by municipal decisions.

Transportation, including bike lanes and safe public transit, are issues his friends are already talking about, he says.

Braves says he hopes to inspire other youth to get involved in campaigns or to engage with municipal politics in other ways, because youth will be affected the most by decisions made today.

He also hopes political organizers turn to young people more often, even if they can't yet cast a ballot.

"We are the ones experiencing it. Ask us," he said.

Youth involvement key to creating future voters

Karim Bardeesy, executive director of The Dais, a public policy leadership institute at Toronto Metropolitan University, says engaging young people in campaigns is important and can also give campaigns a boost.

Bardeesy, who was a Liberal candidate in the last provincial election, says he knows firsthand that having high school students join a campaign is rejuvenating.

"It portrays to the world that this is a campaign that has a lot of energy," he said.

When asked how young volunteers have influenced his campaign, Matlow said, "Enthusiasm is contagious. Young volunteers and young Torontonians who are passionate about the city and who push me to improve our city inspire me."

A young person participates in a civic engagement event for youth at Thorncliffe public library. Civic engagement experts say getting young people engaged long before they can vote is key. (Submitted by John Beebe)

Bardeesy says getting involved in municipal politics makes particular sense for young people.

"It's the area that touches people the most. And they're more likely to consume those services that are municipal oriented, whether it's libraries, parks [or] other public services."

With turnout for Toronto's municipal elections generally lower than provincial or federal elections, getting young people interested in municipal politics early is essential to get them into the pattern of voting in municipal elections for life, he said.

The City of Toronto has posted activities and teacher guides for getting children and youth engaged that it says it is also sharing with youth organizations directly to encourage future voting.

Bardeesy says the key question with these resources is who's going to pick them up and use them. Whatever teachers, community centres, libraries and youth serving organizations can do to weave them into their programs and teaching is a good thing, he says.

"It's never too early to get connected to get involved," he said.

'Youth want to be involved'

Shahaddah Jack knows the power of that engagement firsthand.

The 18-year-old says she attended conversations, talks with politicians and other sessions about civic engagement for about four years through BGC Eastview, a not-for-profit in East York, before she became eligible to vote.

"It made it fun for me. It made it more understandable," she said.

Shahaddah Jack,18, says she attended conversations, talks with politicians, and other sessions about civic engagement for about four years through BGC Eastview, a not-for-profit in East York before she became eligible to vote. (Submitted by BGC Canada)

Jack says the process of voting in the 2022 municipal election didn't feel intimidating because she'd already participated in mock voting booths through the program.

Jack says she has no interest in running, but learning about issues and the way the system works has made her more passionate about the stories of her community. She's now taking on more leadership roles within the organization.

Tusma Sulieman runs similar sessions for youth in York South-Weston in community housing, the public library and other spaces volunteers can get their hands on.

"You would be shocked by how big of a turnout we get at some of these sessions," she said, adding they sometimes don't have enough chairs for all who attend.

Sulieman says many of the youth in the community she serves are racialized and may have parents or grandparents who are unfamiliar with the electoral system or do not speak English.

Young people participate in a North York Community House event to the day before Ontario's 2018 provincial election. Experts say getting young people involved in civic engagement programs and activities early is essential. (Submitted by Beatriz Alas)

When youth are informed, they'll often share information at the dinner table, and that can encourage other demographics to show up to the polls, she says.

Sulieman says she's encouraging youth to apply to be election workers to build skills, learn and engage in the process.

"Youth want to be involved — they just don't know how," she said.