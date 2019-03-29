2 students, both 13, charged with assaulting teacher after shocking video surfaces online

Two 13-year-old boys have been charged with assaulting a teacher at a public school in downtown Toronto last week after a shocking video surfaced online.

The incident took place inside a classroom at Lord Dufferin Junior and Senior Public School on March 19, according to police.

In the video, two students can be seen grabbing the teacher and throwing punches at his head repeatedly. The teacher appears to be pushing the students off in self-defence.

In the video, students can be seen grabbing the teacher and throwing punches repeatedly at his head. 0:15

In a statement to CBC Toronto, the Toronto District School Board called the events seen in the video "deeply concerning."

Neither police nor the TDSB identified the man in the video, but several students and a teacher from the school told CBC Toronto he is a teacher.

Const. Jenifferjit Sidhu, a police spokesperson, said the man suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Sidhu said the boys turned themselves in and were charged with one count of assault each earlier this week.

TDSB spokesperson Ryan Bird said the board cannot comment on specific disciplinary actions but, "in general, physical assault can result in suspension and possible expulsion under the Education Act."

The names of the two accused are protected under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.