12-year-old boy dies in hospital days after brazen Jane and Finch shooting

A 12-year-old boy who was hit by a stray bullet during a shooting last weekend has died.

Toronto police confirmed Thursday morning the boy had died. Investigators are planning to update the public later in the afternoon.

Police said the Saturday shooting began when two vehicles entered a parking lot near Jane Street and Stong Court at about 2:20 p.m.

Two occupants of one of the cars got out and started firing at the second vehicle, chasing it outside of the lot while firing about 30 rounds.

Three people in that car were hit — two young people found later in stable condition, and a 17-year-old who suffered more serious injuries. All three have been released from hospital.

The 12-year-old, who was described as being in the "wrong place at the wrong time," was on Jane Street with his mother when he was struck.

Police announced earlier this week that a 24-year-old man and a 25-year old man were arrested in connection with the incident.

At that time, investigators said they were facing a total of 28 charges, including attempted murder and aggravated assault.

In the aftermath of the shooting, there have been calls from local community leaders to better support the Jane and Finch area as it contends with both high COVID-19 rates and gun violence.

Interim police chief James Ramer and Mayor John Tory had visited the area on Sunday to talk to community members, with Tory saying he was there to "listen and to see if we can find a better way to deal with these problems."