12 injured after Mississauga Transit bus swerves into oncoming traffic, lands in ditch: police

Toronto Police Services say they are investigating after a Mississauga Transit bus ended up in a ditch Tuesday morning injuring 12 people.

Police say they were called to the area of Highway 27 and Dixon Road around 11 a.m. for reports of a transit bus in a ditch.

There was a two-vehicle collision involving the bus and another car, according to police, who said both drivers were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

In an update to media Tuesday afternoon, Sgt. Murray Campbell said the bus was southbound when it crossed into the oncoming lanes and struck the northbound vehicle.

There were 14 people were on the bus, he said. Ten passengers were taken to hospital with injuries, Campbell added. Paramedics earlier told CBC Toronto that one of the passengers had serious injuries, while the rest were relatively minor.

The collision reconstruction unit is on scene to investigate what happened and police are asking any witnesses who have dashcam footage to contact police.

Campbell said the focus of the investigation is the movements of the bus.