12 injured after Mississauga Transit bus lands in ditch

Toronto Police Services say they are investigating after a Mississauga Transit bus ended up in a ditch Tuesday morning and resulted in 12 people being injured.

Police say they were called to the area of Highway 27 and Dixon Road around 11 a.m. for reports of a transit bus in a ditch.

There was a two-vehicle collision involving the bus and another car, according to police, who said both drivers were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

About 30 people were on the bus, police said. Paramedics told CBC Toronto that nine people were transported to hospital with injuries. One of those patients has serious injuries and the eight others have minor injuries. It's possible that more will be taken to hospital, they said.