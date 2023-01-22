12 people displaced after early morning house fire in Toronto

Twelve people have been displaced after a fire ripped through the basement of a 3-storey house in Toronto early Sunday morning.

Toronto Fire Services says a call came in at 1:43 a.m. reporting a fire near Davenport Road and Old Weston Road.

Crews attended the scene to find the fire extended throughout the house, including the roof and attic.

It took firefighters almost two hours to get the fire under control, fire services says, and the blaze was knocked down around 3:30 a.m. No injuries were reported.

The fire caused extensive damage to the house, including the walls and ceiling.

Some neighbouring units were also damaged, fire services says.