Toronto

12 people displaced after early morning house fire in Toronto

Twelve people have been displaced after a fire ripped through a basement of a 3-storey house in Toronto early Sunday morning.

It took almost 2 hours to get the fire under control, first responders say

Fire fighters can be seen parked on a residential street.
Firefighters at the scene of a residential house fire in Toronto that ripped through a basement early Sunday morning. (Daniel Dadoun/CBC)

Toronto Fire Services says a call came in at 1:43 a.m. reporting a fire near Davenport Road and Old Weston Road.

Crews attended the scene to find the fire extended throughout the house, including the roof and attic.

It took firefighters almost two hours to get the fire under control, fire services says, and the blaze was knocked down around 3:30 a.m. No injuries were reported.

The fire caused extensive damage to the house, including the walls and ceiling.

Some neighbouring units were also damaged, fire services says.

First responders can be seen in front of the house that's been damaged by a fire.
Toronto Fire Services says it responded to a fire along Miller Street, near Davenport Road and Old Weston Road, early Sunday morning. Twelve people have been displaced as a result of the fire, they say. (Daniel Dadoun/CBC)

With files from Derick Deonarain

