Santa Claus ready to roll into town for 114th parade

Santa Claus is coming to town for Toronto's 114th annual parade on Sunday.

This year's parade boasts 32 floats and 21 marching bands, according to Clay Charters, executive director of the Toronto Santa Claus Parade.

"People can expect some great, larger than life characters. There's going to be some fantastic bands entertaining them along the route," Charters told CBC Toronto.

One float this year will feature a large traditional sleigh full of toys that is being driven by a "cheerful and happy" elf. The float is said to be one of the largest ever in the parade.

Before the parade, there will be the Holly Jolly Fun Run, then Celebrity Clowns.

The run, with about 1,300 runners this year, is said to be the most festive five kilometre run in the city, while the clowns will help to get everyone excited for the floats to come.

Santa Claus surveys the parade from his sled atop a float. (Muriel Draaisma/CBC)

Charters said the weather is expected to be somewhat chilly for the parade this year and he urged Toronto residents thinking of attending the event to dress warmly.

"We're expecting pretty favourable weather for the day. Be certain to bundle up and come down early," he said.

"Come down and enjoy spending the day with your fellow citizens and enjoy the parade."

Environment Canada says the forecast is calling for a high temperature of 2 C and a 30 per cent chance of flurries in the late afternoon.

The parade begins at 12:30 p.m. It starts at Christie Pitts and ends at the St. Lawrence Market.

The official route of the Santa Claus Parade. (Supplied)



