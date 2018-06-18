Skip to Main Content
11 men charged following 2-week human trafficking probe in Durham
Eleven men have been charged in connection with a human trafficking investigation aimed at men seeking sex from 16-year-olds, Durham.Regional Police announced Monday.

45 charges laid in investigation aimed at men seeking sex from 16-year-olds

Durham Region Police have charged 11 men following an investigation into human trafficking. (Twitter)

Up to 45 charges have been laid in total, among them:

  • Sexual exploitation,
  • Obtaining sexual services for consideration; luring a child.
  • Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking Cocaine.

The undercover investigation, called "Project Chestermere" spanned two weeks.

Anyone with new information about this incident is to contact Det. Davies of the Human Trafficking Unit at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 5603.

