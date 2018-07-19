11 arrested in connection with drug trafficking ring in the GTA

Police have arrested 11 people from across southern Ontario after an investigation into an organized drug trafficking ring operating in the GTA.

In April, police from the Halton and Peel regions, and the RCMP, commenced an investigation dubbed "Project Boomerang." It resulted in arrests of 11 people between the ages of 24 and 48-years-old, police say.

They now face a total of 29 charges related to trafficking and possession of drugs.

Investigators say they seized $600,000, 43 kilograms of marijuana, one kilogram of cocaine, one gram of MDMA, a Magnum revolver, and a Mossberg rifle.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and additional charges may be laid.