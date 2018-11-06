11,800 Canadian flags planted in Toronto ahead of Remembrance Day

Canadian financial giant Manulife has planted 11,800 Canadian flags in front of its global headquarters to mark Remembrance Day.

As in previous years, the company's annual ceremony was held a few days ahead of Nov. 11.

The flags stretch across the lawn of Manulife's headquarters on Bloor Street East. (Sue Goodspeed/CBC)

The goal of the flags is to honour the more than 118,000 members of the Canadian Armed Forces who died while in service, beginning with the Boer War in South Africa at the turn of the last century, all the way to Canada's mission in Afghanistan.

In attendance was Brig.-Gen Jocelyn Paul, described by the Canadian Armed Forces as its most senior First Nations member.

Brig.-Gen. Jocelyn Paul addresses the crowd at Manulife's ceremony on Tuesday. (Sue Goodspeed/CBC)

"Thank you for the support. And trust me, what you are doing here right now means a lot to us," he said to a crowd gathered under umbrellas.

This year marks 100 years since the First World War ended, and events will be held around the GTA next week to mark the day.

Ceremonies will be held at Queen's Park, Old City Hall, the Fort York National Historic Site, and at the Toronto Zoo, as well as at parks, Royal Canadian Legion halls and civic centres around the city.