Police charge 10 people for gathering at North York social club

Toronto police said they've charged 10 people who attended a gathering at a social club in North York on Friday night in violation of limits imposed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Police said that on Friday at 8:45 p.m. ET, officers along with Municipal Licensing and Standards Bylaw officers executed a search warrant at a social club in the Lawrence Avenue West and Marlee Avenue area.

Police found 10 people gathered at the scene, and they were charged with a Part 3 summons under the Reopening Ontario Act for violating limits on gatherings. Toronto and Peel Region are in the province's lockdown stage, which prohibits indoor gatherings with those outside of the same household.

Police say they also seized 11 illegal gaming machines that they found at the scene.

The 59-year-old owner of the club was arrested and charged with keeping a common gaming or betting house, permitting the use of place as a gaming or betting house, allowing a machine to be kept for gambling or betting, having money or property for betting and gaming offence and possession of proceeds of crime under $5,000.

He is scheduled to appear in court in January. Anyone with any information is asked to contact police.