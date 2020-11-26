1-year-old boy dead, OPP officer injured in shooting near Lindsay, Ont.

A one-year-old boy is dead and two people, including an Ontario Provincial Police officer, were seriously injured after an altercation near Lindsay, Ont., on Thursday.

The incident occurred in the City of Kawartha Lakes in the area of Pigeon Lake Road, also known as Kawartha Lakes Road 17. The area is approximately 140 kilometres north east of Toronto.

At a news conference Thursday afternoon, a spokesperson with Ontario's Special Investigations Unit (SIU) said OPP officers were made aware that a father had abducted his son from the municipality of Trent Lakes.

Monica Hudson said officers located the vehicle of interest on Sturgeon Road and attempted to stop it. That's when the vehicle became involved in a collision with an OPP cruiser and another vehicle on Pigeon Lake Road.

An OPP officer was seriously injured in this collision.

In an altercation with the 33-year-old driver, three officers shot at the man, who was hit and airlifted to hospital in serious condition.

Hudson said the man's one-year-old son was in the backseat of the vehicle. He was fatally wounded and pronounced dead at the scene.

"It's too early for us to know why officers fired at the vehicle and it's too early for us to know exactly what transpired," Hudson said.

In a news release, OPP said the driver of the vehicle was apprehended and taken to a Toronto area trauma centre.

Earlier on Thursday, OPP Commissioner Thomas Carrique tweeted that a suspect was in custody after an OPP officer was "seriously injured."

"An [OPP] officer has been seriously injured in an incident near Lindsay. A suspect has been apprehended and there are no concerns for public safety. Our thoughts and best wishes are with our officer, further information will follow," read a tweet by Carrique on Thursday morning.

Later, Carrique tweeted that the officer was in stable condition.

There is currently no threat to public safety, but drivers are being asked to avoid the area, OPP Sgt. Jason Folz said in a video tweet.

Kawartha Lakes police and York Regional Police will be assisting the OPP in their investigation.

The SIU investigates incidents involving police in which death, serious injury or sexual assault occurs.