1 woman killed, 1 man injured in double stabbing in northwest Toronto
A woman is dead and a man has been transported to hospital with life threatening injuries following a double stabbing in northwest Toronto early Thursday morning, according to paramedics.
Emergency crews were called for reports of a stabbing around 6 a.m.
Emergency services were called to Mould Avenue, near Jane Street and St. Clair Avenue W., around 6 a.m. for reports of a stabbing.
When police arrived, they found the deceased woman at the scene.
Police did not provide any other information about the victims.
Stabbing GO#146683<br>Jane Street and St. Clair Avenue West,<br>-officers arrived on scene and located a deceased woman<br>-man transported to hospital via emergency run <br>Anyone with information please contact 416-808-1200 ^js—@TPSOperations