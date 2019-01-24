Skip to Main Content
1 woman killed, 1 man injured in double stabbing in northwest Toronto

A woman is dead and a man has been transported to hospital with life threatening injuries following a double stabbing in northwest Toronto early Thursday morning, according to paramedics.

Emergency crews were called for reports of a stabbing around 6 a.m.

Toronto police have taped off the home where they discovered a deceased woman and injured man on Thursday morning. (Paul Smith/CBC)

One woman is dead and a man has been transported to hospital with life threatening injuries following a double stabbing in northwest Toronto early Thursday morning.

Emergency services were called to Mould Avenue, near Jane Street and St. Clair Avenue W., around 6 a.m. for reports of a stabbing. 

When police arrived, they found the deceased woman at the scene. 

Police did not provide any other information about the victims.

