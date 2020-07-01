1 teen dead, 2 seriously injured in single-vehicle crash in Stouffville
One teen is dead and two others have been seriously injured following a single-vehicle crash in Stouffville late Tuesday evening, Durham police say.
According to police, the crash happened around 11:15 p.m. in the area of Webb Road and York Durham Line.
All of the victims are in their late teens, police say.
