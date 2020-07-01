Skip to Main Content
1 teen dead, 2 seriously injured in single-vehicle crash in Stouffville
Toronto·New

1 teen dead, 2 seriously injured in single-vehicle crash in Stouffville

One teen is dead and two others have been seriously injured following a single-vehicle crash in Stouffville late Tuesday evening, Durham police say. 

Crash happened near Webb Road and York Durham Townline Tuesday evening: police

CBC News ·
Durham police say the victims of the crash are all in their late teens. (Durham Regional Police Service)

One teen is dead and two others have been seriously injured following a single-vehicle crash in Stouffville late Tuesday evening, Durham police say. 

According to police, the crash happened around 11:15 p.m. in the area of Webb Road and York Durham Line.

All of the victims are in their late teens, police say. 

More to come. 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

now