Skip to Main Content
1 person taken to hospital after Rexdale shooting
Updated

1 person taken to hospital after Rexdale shooting

One person has been taken to hospital after a shooting in Rexdale, Toronto paramedics say.

4 people seen fleeing the scene, Toronto police say

CBC News ·
Emergency crews were called to the scene in the Islington Avenue and Elmhurst Drive area around 9:20 p.m. (John Hanley/CBC)

One person has been taken to hospital after a shooting in Rexdale, Toronto paramedics say.

Emergency crews were called to the scene outside a plaza in the Islington Avenue and Elmhurst Drive area around 9:20 p.m.

The person's age, gender and condition are not yet known.

At least a dozen shell casing markers could be seen on the ground and a number of vehicles were present within the taped-off perimeter. 

Four people were seen fleeing the scene, Toronto police say. No descriptions have been provided. 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|