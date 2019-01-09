1 person taken to hospital after Rexdale shooting

One person has been taken to hospital after a shooting in Rexdale, Toronto paramedics say.

Emergency crews were called to the scene outside a plaza in the Islington Avenue and Elmhurst Drive area around 9:20 p.m.

The person's age, gender and condition are not yet known.

At least a dozen shell casing markers could be seen on the ground and a number of vehicles were present within the taped-off perimeter.

Four people were seen fleeing the scene, Toronto police say. No descriptions have been provided.