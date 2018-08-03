Breaking
Man rushed to hospital following Mississauga shooting
Peel Regional Police say a 21-year-old man has been shot and rushed to a Toronto hospital with critical injuries following a shooting in Mississauga.
Peel Regional Police say a 21-year-old man has been shot and rushed to a Toronto hospital with critical injuries following a shooting in Mississauga.
Officers received the call just after noon on Friday for a report of a gunshot at Acorn Place near Hurontario Street and Highway 403.
Victim will be transported to a Toronto Trauma Centre. Acorn Place closed at Ellia Ave for the investigation. Please avoid the area.—@PeelPoliceMedia
More to come