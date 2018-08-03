Skip to Main Content
Man rushed to hospital following Mississauga shooting
Man rushed to hospital following Mississauga shooting

Peel Regional Police say a 21-year-old man has been shot and rushed to a Toronto hospital with critical injuries following a shooting in Mississauga.
CBC News ·
Peel Regional Police are investigating a shooting in Mississauga on Acorn Place on Friday. (Peel Regional Police)

Officers received the call just after noon on Friday for a report of a gunshot at Acorn Place near Hurontario Street and Highway 403.

