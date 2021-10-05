1 person left with serious injuries after stabbing at North York school, police say

One person is in a trauma centre with serious but non-life-threatening injuries and another is in custody after a stabbing at a high school in North York, Toronto police say.

A male, believed to be a student, was stabbed inside George S. Henry Academy, on Graydon Hall Drive south of Highway 401 and east of Don Mills Road, said duty inspector Michael Williams.

"When our officers arrived on scene, they were met by staff who had already placed the school in a lockdown, which is the exact right thing to do in this circumstance," said Williams.

Both the victim and the suspect, also believed to be a student, had fled the school before police arrived, said Williams.

After reviewing video footage confirming that a stabbing had taken place, Williams said the school transitioned to a hold and secure.

Suspect, victim know each other, police believe

"It does appear that these people know each other. It appears to be more of a targeted attack, not something random," Williams said.

Police initially could not locate the victim, who later walked into a local hospital before being transferred to a local trauma centre for abdominal injuries, according to Williams.

The victim's family was notified, said Williams, adding that the victim was talking to medical staff, which is "a very good thing."

The suspect was later arrested by police. A canine unit was brought in to look for him, said Williams.

Cellphone footage of what appears to be a stabbing was posted on Instagram, but Toronto police said they would not confirm if the video was of the incident as it involves young people.

Toronto District School Board spokesperson Shari Schwartz-Maltz said students and staff were calm throughout the event.

"The kids go through a lot of lockdown drills, a lot of hold and secure lockdown drills, so even though we're at the beginning of school ... they're pretty used to go through this," she told reporters at the scene.

The hold and secure was lifted shortly after 4 p.m. and students were allowed to go home. Schwartz-Maltz said counsellors will be at the school on Wednesday.