1 person in hospital with serious injuries after stabbing at North York school, police say

One person is in hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries after a stabbing at a high school in North York, Toronto police say.

Officers believe that a male was stabbed inside George S. Henry Academy, on Graydon Hall Drive south of Highway 401 and east of Don Mills Road. The victim was not found inside the school but was taken to a trauma centre with serious injuries, police said.

Officers remain at the scene searching for suspects, police said.

There's no word yet if either the victim or the suspects are students at the school.

Police said they received reports of the stabbing at 1:40 p.m., and the school was put into a lockdown, according to protocol.

The Toronto District School Board posted on Twitter that the lockdown had been lifted and the school moved into a hold and secure at 2:45 p.m.

The board has now announced the hold and secure has been lifted.