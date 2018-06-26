Skip to Main Content
1 person dead in Hwy. 401 crash involving multiple transport trucks
Highway 401 is closed between Winston Churchill Boulevard and Mississauga Road after a fatal crash involving multiple transport trucks left one person dead in Mississauga early Tuesday afternoon.

All eastbound lanes of Hwy. 401 are closed between Winston Churchill and Mississauaga Road

One person is dead following a collision on Hwy. 401 in Mississauga.

More to come.

