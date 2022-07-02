1 person dead, 7 people taken to hospital after downtown Toronto crash

One person is dead and seven people were taken to the hospital after a multi-vehicle crash involving a pedestrian in downtown Toronto on Friday night.

Police say they were called to University Avenue near Adelaide Street West shortly before midnight on Canada Day.

One person has been arrested for impaired driving, police say, and the traffic services division is now investigating.

The intersection remained closed off Saturday morning, more than eight hours after the crash.

Paramedics say the injuries ranged from minor to severe, with half of the victims suffering serious but non-life-threatening injuries.