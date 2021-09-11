1 person dead, 3 injured after Mississauga car crash

A man in his 30s is dead following a car collision Saturday morning.

Peel police say they were called to the crash around 12:30 a.m. at Winston Churchill Boulevard and Burnhamthorpe Road West in Mississauga.

The man died en route to the hospital, police say.

Three other people were injured in the crash and needed to be taken to the hospital, according to police: two men and one woman. One man sustained "serious injuries" while the other man and woman are both in "non-life threatening condition."

Police remained on scene Saturday morning and are appealing for anyone who witnessed the crash to reach out to investigators.

Drivers in the area can expect road closures Saturday morning.