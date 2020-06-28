1 person charged in connection with racist slurs, anti-Black graffiti reported in TTC subway train

Toronto police say one person was arrested and charged on Sunday afternoon in connection with graffiti and racist slurs reported earlier this week on a TTC subway train.

The incident was first reported inside a Line 2 train at Broadview Station late Friday afternoon, said TTC spokesperson Stuart Green.

Toronto woman Dionne Samantha Callaghan described the incident to CBC Toronto Saturday, saying she was shaken and in tears after a woman directed racist slurs at her and scribbled the N-word on the subway.

Callaghan says she sat down on the subway on her way home from working at a hospital, when a woman with a child started pointing at her and ranting, saying the N-word.

Callaghan said she chose to ignore the woman, keeping her headphones in and looking down. While she couldn't hear the woman, Callaghan says, "I could see the N-word being thrown at my face."

At one point, Callaghan said the woman took the child's marker and wrote a phrase, which includes a misspelled version of the N-word, while pointing at her.

The train was immediately taken out of service after it was tracked down at Kipling Station about an hour later.

Toronto Police said they received two witness calls about the incident on Friday evening.

Accused not charged with a hate crime

Toronto police Const. David Hopkinson told CBC Toronto Sunday that the accused was arrested at 11 a.m. and charged with mischief to property under $5,000 and harassment.

Hopkinson said police have not charged the accused with a hate crime.

At this point, police are not releasing the name of the accused for their safety, Hopkinson added. They have been released from custody and are expected to appear in court at a later date.