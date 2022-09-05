1 pedestrian dead, 1 injured after separate incidents in Toronto on Monday morning

Toronto police say two pedestrians were injured in separate driving incidents after 4 a.m. on Monday, and one man has since succumbed to his injuries.

The first pedestrian, a man in his late 20s, was struck while walking on Spadina Avenue, north of King Street West.

Cst. Caroline de Kloet said the driver stayed at the scene with the man, who was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Less than 30 minutes later, de Kloet said a driver in the area of Yonge and College Streets spotted a man lying in the middle of the road and stopped his car. However, the car behind him hit his stopped car, and then proceeded to hit the pedestrian before fleeing the scene.

According to de Kloet, the pedestrian was taken to the hospital in critical condition, but he has since died.

Both investigations are ongoing. Road closures are in place on Yonge Street from College Street to Gerrard Street.