1 man sent to hospital, another under arrest after shooting in Annex, police say

One man is under arrest and another has been sent to hospital in life-threatening condition after being shot in the area of Madison and Bernard avenues in downtown Toronto, police say.

Police were called just before 10 p.m. Monday night after two to three shots were heard in the Annex.

The victim was found conscious, lying on the ground with a gunshot wound, which appears to have injured his upper body.

A pedestrian was also injured after being struck by a car that was fleeing the area, according to Toronto police. EMS say that person has also been taken to hospital.

Police say they found an abandoned car near the location and recovered a firearm.

Police are searching for another suspect, a female, who fled the scene on foot.

