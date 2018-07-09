Skip to Main Content
1 man sent to hospital, another under arrest after shooting in Annex, police say

1 man sent to hospital, another under arrest after shooting in Annex, police say

One man has been sent to hospital in life-threatening condition after being shot in the area of Madison and Bernard avenues, police say.

Police say a pedestrian was also injured after being struck by a car fleeing the area

CBC News ·
One man was shot and a pedestrian was hit by a car near Madison and Bernard avenues, police say. (CBC News )

One man is under arrest and another has been sent to hospital in life-threatening condition after being shot in the area of Madison and Bernard avenues in downtown Toronto, police say.

Police were called just before 10 p.m. Monday night after two to three shots were heard in the Annex.

The victim was found conscious, lying on the ground with a gunshot wound, which appears to have injured his upper body.

A pedestrian was also injured after being struck by a car that was fleeing the area, according to Toronto police. EMS say that person has also been taken to hospital.

Police say they found an abandoned car near the location and recovered a firearm. 

Police are searching for another suspect, a female,  who fled the scene on foot.

Police say they're searching for a female suspect who fled on foot. (CBC News ) 
 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us